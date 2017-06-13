FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
BRIEF-Psivida's Durasert successfully achieves primary efficacy endpoint in second phase 3 study
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
North Korea
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 13, 2017 / 11:14 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Psivida's Durasert successfully achieves primary efficacy endpoint in second phase 3 study

1 Min Read

June 13 (Reuters) - Psivida Corp

* Psivida's Durasert three-year treatment for posterior segment uveitis successfully achieves primary efficacy endpoint in second phase 3 study

* Second phase 3 trial of Durasert three-year treatment for posterior segment uveitis achieved trial's primary endpoint

* Durasert three-year insert demonstrated a significant reduction in recurrence of posterior segment uveitis through six months

* Remain on track to also file a new drug application (NDA) with FDA in calendar Q4 of 2017

* Continue to expect submission of European Market Authorization Application (MAA) by end of June for treatment for posterior segment uveitis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.