Feb 26 (Reuters) - PSP Swiss Property AG:

* WITH CHF 176.2 MILLION, FY NET INCOME (EXCLUDING GAINS/LOSSES ON REAL ESTATE INVESTMENTS) IS IN LINE WITH EXPECTATIONS OF COMPANY

* FY RENTAL INCOME ROSE BY CHF 6.9 MILLION TO CHF 279.4 MILLION (2017: CHF 272.5 MILLION)

* FOR FY 2019, AN EBITDA (EXCLUDING GAINS/LOSSES ON REAL ESTATE INVESTMENTS) OF CHF 250 MILLION IS EXPECTED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)