BRIEF-PSP Swiss Property FY Net Income Up At CHF 453.4 Mln

Feb 25 (Reuters) - PSP SWISS PROPERTY AG:

* PROPOSAL FOR AN INCREASED DIVIDEND OF CHF 3.60 PER SHARE

* WITH CHF 256.1 MILLION, FY EBITDA EXCLUDING GAINS/LOSSES ON REAL ESTATE INVESTMENTS IS IN LINE WITH EXPECTATIONS OF COMPANY

* FY NET INCOME EXCLUDING GAINS/LOSSES ON REAL ESTATE INVESTMENTS AMOUNTED TO CHF 215.2 MILLION (2018: CHF 176.2 MILLION)

* FY NET INCOME REACHED CHF 453.4 MILLION (2018: CHF 308.2 MILLION)

* SEES 2020 EBITDA EXCLUDING GAINS/LOSSES ON REAL ESTATE INVESTMENTS OF ABOVE CHF 260 MILLION IS EXPECTED

* WITH REGARD TO VACANCIES, A RATE OF BELOW 3.5% IS EXPECTED AT YEAR-END 2020 (END OF 2019: 3.5%) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)