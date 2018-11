Nov 13 (Reuters) - PSP Swiss Property AG:

* GUIDANCE AS PER YEAR-END 2018 HAS BEEN IMPROVED TO 5%

* EBITDA GUIDANCE FOR FY 2018 IS CONFIRMED

* 9-MONTH NET INCOME (EXCLUDING CHANGES IN FAIR VALUE) REACHED CHF 134.8 MILLION

* 9-MONTH CARRYING VALUE OF TOTAL PORTFOLIO WAS CHF 7.384 BILLION (END OF 2017: CHF 7.046 BILLION)

* EBITDA GUIDANCE OF CHF 240 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)