Aug 15 (Reuters) - PSP Swiss Property AG:

* FOR FY NOW EXPECTS IMPROVED EBITDA EXCLUDING GAINS/LOSSES ON REAL ESTATE INVESTMENTS OF ABOVE CHF 250 MILLION

* H1 NET INCOME REACHED CHF 258.8 MILLION (H1 2018: CHF 158.3 MILLION)

* H1 RENTAL INCOME CHF 145.0 MILLION, UP 4.5%

* H1 EBITDA EXCLUDING. REAL ESTATE GAINS CHF 125.7 MILLION, UP 6.8%