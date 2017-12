Dec 8 (Reuters) - PSP SWISS PROPERTY AG:

* ‍PURCHASES A PRIME PROPERTY PORTFOLIO FOR CHF 190 MILLION FROM EDMOND DE ROTHSCHILD (SUISSE) S.A.​

* ‍AS PER 1 FEBRUARY 2018, NINE REPRESENTATIVE OFFICE BUILDINGS ARE TAKEN OVER​

* ‍EDMOND DE ROTHSCHILD (SUISSE) S.A. REMAINS SINGLE OR MAIN TENANT IN ALL BUILDINGS​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)