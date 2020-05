May 5 (Reuters) - PSP Swiss Property AG:

* Q1 INCOME WITHOUT PROPERTY SUCCESSES DOWN AT CHF 48.1 MILLION

* Q1 NET PROFIT REACHED CHF 47.9 MILLION (Q1 2019: CHF 79.7 MILLION)

* FOR 2020 EXPECTS EBITDA WITHOUT REAL ESTATE SUCCESS OF AROUND CHF 260 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)