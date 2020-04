BRIEF-PTC Announces Regulatory Update On Risdiplam For Spinal Muscular Atrophy

April 7 (Reuters) - PTC Therapeutics Inc:

* PTC ANNOUNCES REGULATORY UPDATE ON RISDIPLAM FOR SPINAL MUSCULAR ATROPHY (SMA)

* PTC THERAPEUTICS INC - FDA EXTENDS REVIEW OF RISDIPLAM BY THREE MONTHS FOLLOWING SUBMISSION OF ADDITIONAL DATA

* PTC THERAPEUTICS INC - EUROPEAN MEDICINE AGENCY (EMA) SUBMISSION REMAINS ON TRACK FOR MID-2020

* PTC THERAPEUTICS - FDA HAS EXTENDED PDUFA DATE FOR REVIEW OF NEW DRUG APPLICATION (NDA) OF RISDIPLAM TO AUGUST 24

* PTC THERAPEUTICS INC - FDA HAS ALSO INDICATED TO ROCHE THAT NO SUBSTANTIVE REVIEW ISSUES HAVE BEEN IDENTIFIED TO DATE.

* PTC THERAPEUTICS INC - FDA HAS INFORMED ROCHE THAT REVIEW TEAM IS WORKING EXPEDITIOUSLY TO COMPLETE THEIR REVIEW OF APPLICATION AS QUICKLY AS POSSIBLE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: