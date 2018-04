April 20 (Reuters) - PTC Inc:

* PTC - ENTERED ACCELERATED REPURCHASE AGREEMENT TO REPURCHASE $100 MILLION COMMON STOCK, WITH INITIAL DELIVERY OF 80% OF SHARES TO BE REPURCHASED

* PTC INC - REPURCHASE SCHEDULED TO BE COMPLETED IN Q3 FISCAL 2018 Source : bit.ly/2qKgwIQ Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)