BRIEF-PTC Q1 GAAP Earnings Per Share $0.12

Jan 17 (Reuters) - Ptc Inc:

* PTC ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER FISCAL YEAR 2018 RESULTS

* Q1 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.31

* Q1 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.12

* Q1 REVENUE $307 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $300.8 MILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.30 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES ‍Q2 EPS (GAAP) $0.01 TO $0.04​

* SEES ‍Q2 EPS (NON-GAAP) $ 0.28 TO $0.32​

* SEES ‍FISCAL YEAR EPS (GAAP) $ 0.28 TO $ 0.37​

* - ‍Q1 LICENSE AND SUBSCRIPTION BOOKINGS WERE $104 MILLION AND SUBSCRIPTION MIX WAS 67%​

* SEES ‍ FISCAL YEAR EPS (NON-GAAP) $ 1.29 TO $ 1.39​

* - RECORDED IMPACT OF TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT IN Q1 GAAP EARNINGS, RESULTING IN NON-CASH TAX BENEFIT OF ABOUT $7 MILLION

* SEES ‍Q2 TOTAL REVENUE $ 300 MILLION TO $ 305 MILLION ​

* - RECORDED NON-CASH TAX BENEFIT OF ABOUT $0.5 MILLION RELATED TO NEW STOCK-BASED COMPENSATION ACCOUNTING GUIDANCE

* SEES ‍FISCAL YEAR TOTAL REVENUE $ 1,235 MILLION TO $ 1,250 MILLION ​

* SEES ‍FISCAL YEAR FREE CASH FLOW $ 195 MILLION TO $ 205 MILLION ​