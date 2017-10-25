BRIEF-PTC reports Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.34

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Ptc Inc
* PTC announces fourth quarter and fiscal year 2017 results
* Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.34
* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.15
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.36 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 revenue $307 million versus I/B/E/S view $306.6 million
* PTC Inc - Q4 2017 license and subscription bookings were $144 million, up 1% year-over-year
* PTC Inc - reaffirming prior fiscal 2021 financial targets
* PTC Inc sees Q1 2018 license and subscription bookings of $82 million to $92 million; sees FY 2018 license and subscription bookings of $446 million to $464 million
* PTC Inc sees Q1 2018 adjusted earnings per share of $0.28 to $0.32; sees FY 2018 adjusted earnings per share of $1.27 to $1.37
* PTC Inc sees Q1 2018 total revenue of $297 million to $302 million; sees FY 2018 total revenue of $1,225 million versus $1,240 million
* FY2018 earnings per share view $1.46, revenue view $1.22 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* PTC Inc sees Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.03 to $ 0.05; sees FY 2018 GAAP earnings per share $0.24 to $0.30
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.33, revenue view $298.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S