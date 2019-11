Nov 25 (Reuters) - PTC Therapeutics Inc:

* PTC THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW TO RISDIPLAM FOR THE TREATMENT OF SPINAL MUSCULAR ATROPHY

* PTC THERAPEUTICS INC - PDUFA DATE SET FOR MAY 24, 2020

* PTC THERAPEUTICS INC - FILING ACCEPTANCE BY FDA TRIGGERS $15 MILLION MILESTONE PAYABLE TO PTC BY ROCHE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: