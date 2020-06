June 17 (Reuters) - PTC Therapeutics Inc:

* PTC THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES THE INITIATION OF A PHASE 2/3 CLINICAL TRIAL TO EVALUATE PTC299 FOR THE TREATMENT OF COVID-19

* PTC THERAPEUTICS INC - WILL INITIATE AN INTEGRATED PHASE 2/3 STUDY IN U.S. IN COMING DAYS WITH ADDITIONAL SITES PLANNED GLOBALLY

* PTC THERAPEUTICS INC - INTEGRATED PHASE 2/3 STUDY WILL EVALUATE EFFICACY AND SAFETY OF PTC299 IN TWO STAGES