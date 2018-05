May 9 (Reuters) - PTC Therapeutics Inc:

* PTC THERAPEUTICS REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND PROVIDES A CORPORATE UPDATE

* PTC THERAPEUTICS INC - TOTAL REVENUES FOR Q1 OF 2018 WERE $56.1 MILLION COMPARED TO $26.5 MILLION IN SAME PERIOD IN 2017

* PTC THERAPEUTICS INC QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $0.46

* PTC THERAPEUTICS INC - FULL YEAR 2018 NET PRODUCT REVENUES TO BE BETWEEN $260 AND $295 MILLION