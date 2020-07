July 2 (Reuters) - PTC Therapeutics Inc:

* PTC THERAPEUTICS - ON JULY 1, TERMINATED CREDIT AND SECURITY AGREEMENT, DATED MAY 5, 2017

* PTC THERAPEUTICS - IN CONNECTION WITH TERMINATION, REPAID OUTSTANDING PRINCIPAL AND ACCRUED INTEREST THEREUNDER TOTALING $18.4 MILLION

* PTC THERAPEUTICS - IN CONNECTION WITH TERMINATION, PAID ADDITIONAL $0.6 MILLION IN TERMINATION AND EXIT FEES.