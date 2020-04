April 28 (Reuters) - PTC Therapeutics Inc:

* POSITIVE RESULTS FROM PART 2 OF PIVOTAL FIREFISH STUDY EVALUATING RISDIPLAM IN INFANTS WITH TYPE 1 SPINAL MUSCULAR ATROPHY (SMA)

* MEANINGFUL BENEFIT OBSERVED IN DOSE-FINDING PART 1 CONFIRMED; PDUFA EXPECTED AUGUST 24, 2020