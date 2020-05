May 6 (Reuters) - PTC Therapeutics Inc:

* PTC THERAPEUTICS TO ACQUIRE CENSA PHARMACEUTICALS

* PTC THERAPEUTICS INC - TRANSACTION WAS APPROVED BY BOARDS OF BOTH COMPANIES

* PTC THERAPEUTICS INC - WILL PAY UPFRONT CONSIDERATION OF ABOUT $10 MILLION IN CASH AND UP TO 850,000 SHARES OF STOCK