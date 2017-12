Dec 6 (Reuters) - Ptfc Redevelopment Corp:

* BIENVENIDO A. TAN, JR. RESIGNS AS CHAIRMAN‍​

* BIENVENIDO A. TAN, III APPOINTED CHAIRMAN

* ELECTS MARY ANN DIZON AS VICE PRESIDENT‍​