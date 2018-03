March 14 (Reuters) - Permanent Tsb Group Holdings Plc :

* PERMANENT TSB CFO SAYS INTERNAL GUIDANCE ON POTENTIAL PRICING OF ‘PROJECT GLAS’ QUITE ENCOURAGING

* PERMANENT TSB CEO SAYS MORTGAGE MARKET SHARE OF 12 TO 13 PERCENT IS LIKELY RIGHT LEVEL FOR THE BANK

* PERMANENT TSB CEO SAYS WOULD HOPE TO BE ABLE TO RESUME DIVIDENDS AS IT WORKS THROUGH NON-PERFORMING LOANS Further company coverage: (Reporting By Padraic Halpin)