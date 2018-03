BRIEF-PTSB FY op profit falls to 65 mln euros on impairment charge

March 14 (Reuters) - Permanent Tsb Group Holdings Plc :

* PERMANENT TSB - FY OPERATING PROFIT BEFORE EXCEPTIONAL ITEMS 65 MILLION EUR VERSUS 188 MILLION EUR IN 2016

* PERMANENT TSB - FY PROFIT AFTER TAX 40 MILLION EUR VERSUS LOSS AFTER TAX OF 266 MILLION FOR 2016

* PERMANENT TSB - FY IMPAIRMENT CHARGE 49 MILLION EUR VERSUS 68 MILLION WRITEBACK FOR 2016, REFLECTS PRUDENT APPROACH TO NPL STRATEGY

* PERMANENT TSB - FY NET INTEREST MARGIN 1.80 PERCENT VERSUS 1.83 PERCENT AT END-SEPT, EXPECTED TO IMPROVE TOWARDS MID 1.80 PERCENT IN 2018

* PERMANENT TSB - FULLY LOADED COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 RATIO 15.0 PERCENT IN Q3 VERSUS 15.3 PERCENT END-SEPT

* PERMANENT TSB - NEW LENDING VOLUMES UP 74 PERCENT Y/Y, IRISH MORTGAGE MARKET SHARE 12.6 PERCENT

* PERMANENT TSB - NPLS REDUCED BY 0.6 BILLION EUR EUR TO 5.3 BILLION EUR, PERFORMING LOAN BOOK EXPECTED TO RETURN TO GROWTH IN 2019

* PERMANENT TSB - STRONG CAPITAL BASE GIVES CAPACITY TO MANAGE DOWN NPL RATIO, INVEST IN THE BUSINESS

* PERMANENT TSB - OPERATING EXPENSES REDUCED BY 4 PERCENT Y/Y, EXPECTED TO REMAIN BROADLY FLAT