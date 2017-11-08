FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-PTSB increases share of Irish mortgage market to 11.9 percent
#Financials
November 8, 2017 / 7:14 AM / Updated an hour ago

BRIEF-PTSB increases share of Irish mortgage market to 11.9 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 8 (Reuters) - permanent tsb Group Holdings Plc

* Q3 net interest margin 1.83 percent versus 1.81 percent at end-june

* Proforma fully loaded Common Equity Tier 1 ratio 15.3 percent in Q3 versus 15.0 percent end-June

* New lending volumes up 64 percent y/y, Irish mortgage market share rises to 11.9 percent

* Satisfied with progress made on NPL strategy, will provide a further update to the market in Q1 2018

* Net loans amounted to 18.6 billion eurs and remain unchanged from H1 2017

* NPL continued to reduce mainly due to improvement in new defaults and favourable cure trends, expect trend to continue in Q4

* While impairment trend was favourable, we continue to review our provisioning level in the context of executing NPL strategy

* Continue to review the provision associated with tracker review and, at present, we believe it remains appropriate Further company coverage: (Reporting By Padraic Halpin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
