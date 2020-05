BRIEF-PTT Exploration And Production Posts Qtrly Profit For Period Of US$275.3 Mln

May 7 (Reuters) - PTT Exploration and Production PCL :

* QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES US$1.77 BILLION VERSUS US$1.43 BILLION

* QTRLY PROFIT FOR PERIOD US$275.3 MILLION VERSUS US$394.2 MILLION

* FOR 2020, SEES AVERAGE SALES VOLUME PREVIOUSLY TARGETED TO DECREASE BY ABOUT 7%

* IF LOW-OIL PRICE ENVIRONMENT IS PROLONGED, IT MAY IMPACT PTTEP IN FUTURE PERIODS

* ENTERED INTO OIL PRICE HEDGING CONTRACTS FOR CERTAIN CRUDE OIL PORTION TO COPE WITH DOWNSIDE

* REVISED INVESTMENT DOWN AROUND 15-20% FROM ITS ORIGINAL PLAN FOR YEAR

* THAILAND DOMESTIC ENERGY DEMAND FROM MARCH TO 2020-END EXPECTED TO DECLINE DUE TO COVID-19 OUTBREAK

* WITH CASH COST OF ABOUT $15/BOE, CO CAN MAINTAIN OPERATING CASH FLOW WITH EBITDA MARGIN AT 65-70%