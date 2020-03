March 30 (Reuters) - PTT PCL:

* PTT PCL SAYS 2020 AGM TO BE POSTPONED

* PTT PCL PROPOSES INTERIM DIVIDEND FROM CO’S PROFIT AS AT DEC 31 AT 1.10 BAHT PER SHARE; WILL NOT PROPOSE ANY OTHER DIVIDEND FROM 2019 PROFITS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)