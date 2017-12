Dec 5 (Reuters) - PTWP SA:

* SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE ON JAN. 3, 2018 ON AUTHORIZATION OF MANAGEMENT TO BUY BACK UP TO 150,000 CO‘S SHARES

* PURCHASE PRICE FOR OWN SHARES TO BE SET AT 20 ZLOTYS PER SHARE

* CO TO CREATE RESERVE CAPITAL OF 3.0 MILLION ZLOTYS TO FINANCE SHARE BUYBACK

* AUTHORIZATION FOR SHARE BUYBACK WILL LAST TILL JAN. 31, 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)