May 2 (Reuters) - Public Bank Bhd:

* QTRLY REVENUE 5.35 BILLION RGT

* YEAR-AGO QTRLY REVENUE 5.03 BILLION RGT; YEAR-AGO QTRLY NET PROFIT 1.25 BILLION RGT

* AS AT MARCH 31 COMMON EQUITY TIER I CAPITAL RATIO 12.219% VERSUS 12.758% AS AT DEC 31 2017

* Q1 NET INTEREST INCOME 1.90 BILLION RGT VERSUS 1.82 BILLION RGT Source text : (bit.ly/2HJmtMh) Further company coverage: