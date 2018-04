April 6 (Reuters) - Six Flags Entertainment Corp:

* PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND ANNOUNCES AGREEMENT WITH SIX FLAGS

* PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND SAYS ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT WITH SIX FLAGS TO OPEN FIRST SIX FLAGS-BRANDED THEME PARK IN QIDDIYA, KINGDOM OF SAUDI ARABIA

* PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND SAYS THE SIX FLAGS-BRANDED THEME PARK IN QIDDIYA IS EXPECTED TO OPEN IN 2022