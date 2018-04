BRIEF-Public Service Enterprise Group Reports Qtrly Non-GAAP Operating Earnings Of $0.97 Per Share

April 30 (Reuters) - Public Service Enterprise Group Inc :

* REPORTS $1.10 PER SHARE OF QTRLY NET INCOME, QTRLY NON-GAAP OPERATING EARNINGS OF $0.97 PER SHARE

* PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP - CONTINUES TO FOCUS ON STRATEGIC INVESTMENT PROGRAM OF $13 BILLION TO $15 BILLION OVER 2018 TO 2022 PERIOD

* RE-AFFIRMING NON-GAAP OPERATING EARNINGS GUIDANCE FOR 2018 OF $3.00 - $3.20 PER SHARE

* QTRLY OPERATING REVENUES $2,818 MILLION VERSUS $2,591 MILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.99, REVENUE VIEW $2.91 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $3.12 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text: [bit.ly/2HDmSnw] Further company coverage: