May 2 (Reuters) - Public Service Enterprise Group Inc :

* PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP SAYS MAY OFFER UP TO $2.5 BILLION OF SECURED MEDIUM-TERM NOTES, SERIES M - SEC FILING

* PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP SAYS MINIMUM DENOMINATIONS OF NOTES WILL BE $2,000 AND INTEGRAL MULTIPLES OF $1,000 IN EXCESS THEREOF Source text: [bit.ly/2rdJXSI] Further company coverage: