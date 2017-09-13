BRIEF-Public Storage prices inaugural public offering of senior notes

Sept 13 (Reuters) - Public Storage
* Public Storage prices inaugural public offering of senior notes
* Public Storage - priced a public offering of $1.0 billion in aggregate principal amount of senior notes in two tranches
* Public Storage - interest on notes is payable semi-annually on March 15 and September 15 of each year, commencing March 15, 2018
* Public Storage-first tranche of $500 million principal amount of senior notes due 2022 will bear interest at an annual rate of 2.370%
* Public Storage - first tranche will be issued at par value and will mature on September 15, 2022
* Public Storage- second tranche of $500.0 million aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2027 will bear interest at an annual rate of 3.094%
* Public Storage- second tranche will be issued at par value and will mature on September 15, 2027 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: