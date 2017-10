Sept 13 (Reuters) - Public Storage

* Public Storage provides Hurricane Irma update

* Public Storage - ‍approximately twenty-four hours after Hurricane Irma’s exit from Florida, have re-opened 56 pct of properties throughout Florida​

* Public Storage - due to continuing power outages, repairs and co’s teams’ continuing “on-ground” assessments, about 44 pct of co’s properties remain closed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: