Jan 29 (Reuters) - Publicis Groupe:

* PUBLICIS GROUPE PARTNERS WITH MICROSOFT TO MAKE ITS COLLABORATIVE INTERNAL NETWORK “MARCEL”

* PUBLICIS WILL DEFINE THE ARCHITECTURE AND DESIGN OF MARCEL

* PUBLICIS SAYS MICROSOFT WILL BUILD THE PLATFORM, USING ITS DEVELOPED CAPABILITIES IN ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE (AZURE AI, OFFICE 365) Further company coverage: (Reporting by Paris Newsroom)