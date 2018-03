March 20 (Reuters) - Publicis Groupe Sa:

* PUBLICIS CFO JEAN-MICHEL ETIENNE CONFIRMS ORGANIC SALES GROWTH IN 2018 WILL BE HIGHER THAN IN 2017

* PUBLICIS CFO SAYS GROUP RESTRUCTURING COSTS TO AMOUNT TO 100 MILLION EUROS PER YEAR BETWEEN 2018 AND 2020

* PUBLICIS CFO SAYS GROUP IS “NOT READY TO OVERPAY ACQUISITIONS”; HAS LEARNED FROM PAST “OVERPAID” ACQUISITIONS Further company coverage: (Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain)