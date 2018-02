Feb 20 (Reuters) - PUBLITY AG:

* ACCORDING TO PROVISIONAL FIGURES FOR 2017 PUBLITY WITH EUR11.2 MILLION ANNUAL PROFIT AND POSITIVE OUTLOOK

* CLEAR GROWTH IN PROFITS TO EUR15 - 20 MILLION EXPECTED FOR 2018

* FY EBIT OF APPROX. EUR 14.8 MILLION AND ANNUAL PROFIT OF EUR11.2 MILLION

* FY SALES ABOUT EUR25.6 MILLION IN COMPARISON WITH EUR41.6 MILLION ONE YEAR PREVIOUSLY