BRIEF-Publity Major Shareholder And CEO Intends To Sell Equity Stakes

May 28 (Reuters) - PUBLITY AG:

* MAJOR SHAREHOLDER AND CEO INTENDS TO SELL EQUITY STAKES

* THOMAS OLEK, HAS INFORMED COMPANY THAT HE IS IN ADVANCED NEGOTIATIONS WITH INTERNATIONAL INSTITUTIONAL INVESTORS REGARDING SALE OF EQUITY STAKES OF PUBLITY

* THOMAS OLEK’S INDIRECT STAKE IN PUBLITY AG WOULD BE REDUCED TO JUST UNDER 50% OF SHARE CAPITAL

* OLEK INTENDS TO CONTINUE TO BUY SHARES OF PUBLITY VIA MARKET IN FUTURE, DEPENDING ON SHARE PRICE

* THOMAS OLEK ALSO INFORMED INTENDS TO REMAIN ASSOCIATED WITH PUBLITY IN LONG TERM AS A MEMBER OF EXECUTIVE BOARD AND MAJOR SHAREHOLDER Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)