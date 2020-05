May 18 (Reuters) - PUBLITY AG:

* PLANS TO ISSUE THE POSTPONED CORPORATE BOND AS EARLY AS JUNE 2020 AND INCREASES THE ISSUE VOLUME TO UP TO EUR 100 MILLION

* BOND TO HAVE A TERM OF FIVE YEARS AND A DENOMINATION OF EUR 1,000

* INTEREST COUPON IS EXPECTED TO AMOUNT TO 5.5% P.A.

* TO-HOLDING GMBH GUARANTEES ISSUE VOLUME OF AT LEAST EUR 50 MILLION AND ANNOUNCES PURCHASE OFFER FOR CONVERTIBLE BOND 2015/2020