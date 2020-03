March 17 (Reuters) - Publix:

* PUBLIX ADJUSTS OPENING TIME FOR STORES COMPANYWIDE

* PUBLIX - BEGINNING MARCH 18, PUBLIX SUPER MARKETS TO TEMPORARILY ADJUST DAILY STORE HOURS COMPANYWIDE TO 8 A.M. TO 8 P.M.

* PUBLIX - IN-STORE PHARMACY HOURS TO CHANGE TO 9 A.M. TO 6 P.M., MONDAY THROUGH SATURDAY & NORMAL PHARMACY HOURS ON SUNDAY Source text for Eikon: