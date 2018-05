May 1 (Reuters) - Publix:

* SAYS COMPARABLE STORE SALES FOR Q1 OF 2018 INCREASED 5.1 PERCENT

* SAYS SALES FOR Q1 OF 2018 WERE $9.3 BILLION, A 6.8 PERCENT INCREASE FROM LAST YEAR’S $8.7 BILLION

* SAYS QTRLY EPS EXCLUDING IMPACT OF FAIR VALUE ADJUSTMENT $0.96

* SAYS EPS FOR Q1 INCREASED TO $0.93 FOR 2018