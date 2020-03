March 21 (Reuters) - Financial Oversight and Management Board for Puerto Rico:

* FINANCIAL OVERSIGHT AND MANAGEMENT BOARD (FOMB) FOR PUERTO RICO ISSUES STATEMENT ON COVID-19 AND PUERTO RICO’S DEBT RESTRUCTURING PROCEEDINGS

* FOMB SAYS WILL ASK U.S. DISTRICT COURT TO ADJOURN PROPOSED PLAN OF ADJUSTMENT'S HEARING UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE Source: bit.ly/2Ua0dUP