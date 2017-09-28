FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Puerto Rico Governor on CNBC says haven't been offered new loans
#Market News
September 28, 2017 / 10:45 AM / in 22 days

BRIEF-Puerto Rico Governor on CNBC says haven't been offered new loans

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 28 (Reuters) -

* Puerto Rico Governor Rossello on CNBC says recovery is going to be a money issue

* Puerto Rico Governor Rossello on CNBC says we haven’t been offered new loans

* Puerto Rico Governor Rossello on CNBC says we are not going to have revenues in the next couple of months

* Puerto Rico Governor Rossello says have spoken to the white house about the Jones act- CNBC

* Puerto Rico Governor says requesting 100 percent waiver from fema cost sharing;asking Fed and treasury to offer Puerto Rico lines of credit- CNBC

