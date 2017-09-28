BRIEF-Puerto Rico Governor on CNBC says haven't been offered new loans

Sept 28 (Reuters) -

* Puerto Rico Governor Rossello on CNBC says recovery is going to be a money issue

* Puerto Rico Governor Rossello on CNBC says we haven’t been offered new loans

* Puerto Rico Governor Rossello on CNBC says we are not going to have revenues in the next couple of months

* Puerto Rico Governor Rossello says have spoken to the white house about the Jones act- CNBC

* Puerto Rico Governor says requesting 100 percent waiver from fema cost sharing;asking Fed and treasury to offer Puerto Rico lines of credit- CNBC