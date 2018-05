May 11 (Reuters) - Puerto Rico Oversight Board:

* FINANCIAL OVERSIGHT AND MANAGEMENT BOARD FOR PUERTO RICO - TOOK ACTION ON GOVERNMENT DEVELOPMENT BANK’S AMENDED RSA UNDER TITLE VI AUTHORITY

* PUERTO RICO OVERSIGHT BOARD - CERTIFIED TWO VOTING POOLS OF BONDS, ACCEPTED DESIGNATION OF EPIQ AS CALCULATION & INFORMATION AGENT FOR SOLICITATION PROCESS

* PUERTO RICO OVERSIGHT BOARD - RSA ESTABLISHES 2 POOLS OF BOND CLAIMS, ONE FOR CLAIMS GUARANTEED BY THE COMMONWEALTH AND ONE FOR NON-GUARANTEED CLAIMS