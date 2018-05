May 14 (Reuters) - Financial Oversight and Management Board for Puerto Rico:

* PUERTO RICO OVERSIGHT BOARD SAYS PROPOSED G.O.-COFINA SETTLEMENT DOES NOT ALIGN WITH THE ISLAND’S FISCAL TURNAROUND PLAN - STATEMENT FROM BOARD

* PUERTO RICO OVERSIGHT BOARD SAYS PROPOSED TERMS WOULD CREATE “LARGE AND RECURRING STRUCTURAL DEFICITS” - STATEMENT