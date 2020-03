March 5 (Reuters) - Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc:

* PUISSANCE CROSS-BORDER OPPORTUNITIES II LLC REPORTS A STAKE OF 13.3% IN EKSO BIONICS HOLDINGS INC AS OF MAR 4 - SEC FILING

* PUISSANCE CROSS-BORDER OPPORTUNITIES II LLC HAD PREVIOUSLY REPORTED A STAKE OF 27.7% IN EKSO BIONICS HOLDINGS INC AS OF MAY 27, 2019 - SEC FILING