March 23 (Reuters) - Pujiang International Group Ltd :

* FY REVENUE RMB1.81 BILLION VERSUS RMB1.38 BILLION

* FY ADJUSTED NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE RMB159.6 MILLION VERSUS RMB122.1 MILLION

* GROUP TO COMMENCE CONSTRUCTION WORK OF NEW PRODUCTION FACILITY AT JIUJIANG IN SECOND HALF OF 2020

* OUTBREAK OF COVID-19 MAY AFFECT OVERALL FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE IN 2020

* EXPECTA REVENUE FROM CABLE BUSINESS WILL CONTINUE TO GROW IN 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)