BRIEF-Pulmatrix And Sensory Cloud Announce Partnership To Develop And Commercialize A Potential Nasal Prophylactic And Anticontagion Product For Covid-19

April 16 (Reuters) - Pulmatrix Inc:

* PULMATRIX AND SENSORY CLOUD ANNOUNCE PARTNERSHIP TO DEVELOP AND COMMERCIALIZE A POTENTIAL NASAL PROPHYLACTIC AND ANTICONTAGION PRODUCT FOR COVID-19

* PULMATRIX INC - WILL OUT-LICENSE INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY OF NASOCALM TO SENSORY CLOUD FOR WORLDWIDE DISTRIBUTION, COMMERCIALIZATION AND MARKETING

* PULMATRIX- SHALL BE ENTITLED TO RECEIVE A MILESTONE PAYMENT OF $1 MILLION FOLLOWING ACHIEVEMENT OF AGGREGATE NET SALES OF ALL LICENSED PRODUCTS OF $20 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: