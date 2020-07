July 8 (Reuters) - Pulmatrix Inc:

* PULMATRIX INC - ANNOUNCES PROGRESS BY SENSORY CLOUD TOWARD COMMERCIAL LAUNCH OF FEND IN FALL 2020

* PULMATRIX - CO’S PARTNER SENSORY CLOUD TO CONDUCT WORLDWIDE MARKETING DISTRIBUTION

* PULMATRIX INC - TO RECEIVE ESCALATING ROYALTIES UPON COMMENCEMENT OF SALES