April 15 (Reuters) - Pulmatrix Inc:

* PULMATRIX INC - ENTERED INTO A COLLABORATION AND LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH SENSORY CLOUD, INC.

* PULMATRIX INC - GRANTED SENSORY CLOUD AN EXCLUSIVE, WORLDWIDE, ROYALTY BEARING LICENSE TO PUR 003 AND PUR 006

* PULMATRIX INC - CO SHALL BE ENTITLED TO ROYALTIES ON NET SALES OF LICENSED PRODUCT

* PULMATRIX INC - PULMATRIX SHALL BE ENTITLED TO RECEIVE A MILESTONE PAYMENT OF $1 MILLION Source text: (bit.ly/2XBWUrk) Further company coverage: