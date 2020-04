April 22 (Reuters) - Pulmatrix Inc:

* PULMATRIX INC - EFFECTIVE APRIL 21, MICHAEL J. HIGGINS, CURRENT MEMBER OF BOARD SUCCEEDED MARK IWICKI AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD

* PULMATRIX INC SAYS IWICKI WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE AS A MEMBER OF BOARD - SEC FILING

* PULMATRIX INC - BOARD COMPLETED PROCESS TO REASSIGN CLASS OF A MEMBER OF BOARD SO THAT EACH CLASS WOULD HAVE AN EQUAL SIZE Source text - bit.ly/3bwHCbs