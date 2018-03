March 13 (Reuters) - Pulmatrix Inc:

* PULMATRIX REPORTS 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS; PROVIDES 2018 OUTLOOK ON PULMONARY DISEASE PIPELINE

* PULMATRIX INC - PHASE 2A STUDY EXPECTED TO BEGIN IN Q4-2018 FOR PULMAZOLE

* PULMATRIX INC - EXPECT NON-CLINICAL SAFETY DATA ON PUR1800 IN SECOND HALF OF 2018

* PULMATRIX INC - FY NET LOSS PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $0.93