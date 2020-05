May 14 (Reuters) - Pulmatrix Inc:

* Q1 REVENUE $2.8 MILLION

* PULMATRIX - CURRENTLY PLAN TO INITIATE PUR1800 PH1B CLINICAL STUDY AND CHRONIC TOXICOLOGY STUDIES IN SECOND HALF OF 2020

* PULMATRIX - ENROLLMENT IN PHASE 2B CLINICAL STUDY OF PULMAZOLE FOR TREATMENT OF ABPA HAS BEEN TEMPORARILY PAUSED

* PULMATRIX - QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $0.23 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: