BRIEF-Pulmatrix says generated no revenue in Q2 of 2017

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Pulmatrix Inc

* Pulmatrix provides 2017 company year-to-date highlights and q2 2017 updated financials

* Generated no revenues in Q2 of 2017, compared to $0.3 million for Q2 of 2016

* Qtrly loss per share $0.29

* Decreased qtrly revenue directly related to conclusion of clinical study funded under collaboration agreement to develop PUR0200 for COPD

As of June 30, 2017, Pulmatrix had $11.0 million in cash and cash equivalents, compared to $4.2 million as of December 31, 2016